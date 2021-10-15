Featured Job: Customer Service at Macy’s

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service and Cleaning Associate role with Macy’s at the West County Center.

As a selling colleague, you will provide outstanding customer service, meet hourly sales and loyalty goals. You are also responsible for fulfillment and performing other duties as necessary.

The job offers competitive hourly rates, a weekend bonus program offering an extra $2.00, a $500 referral bonus opportunity, employee discount.

You can learn more about the role with Macy’s by checking out their job posting.