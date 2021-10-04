Featured Job: Customer Service Dry Ice Sales Coordinator

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Dry Ice Sales Coordinator for CeeKay Supply. This role will have you actively participating in the day-to-day efforts of the customer service department, tackling all aspects of the customer experience.

Daily activities will be representing all the company’s products and services with a strong focus on the Dry Ice business.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Engage with a wide variety of customer requests, while thinking on your feet, troubleshoot issues as they develop, resolve conflicts and exceed expectations

Become an expert in everything Dry Ice related that CK offers (don’t worry we will train you) and be comfortable asking questions, answering questions and providing creative solutions on the spot

Work closely with the Sales Team to ensure clients receive superior customer service and accurate orders

Research new business and competitive customers to increase sales

Generate leads through occasional cold calls

Provide on-site customer support as necessary

Become well versed in Dry Ice blasting equipment for sales and rental

Work closely with the Shipping, Receiving, and Production departments to ensure timely and accurate order fulfillment

Be organized and effectively perform well under stress while maintaining a positive and professional attitude

On occasion work late, show up early, wear multiple hats but always go above and beyond to exceed customer expectations

Troubleshoot Customer Service issues over the phone as needed on a frequent basis

Promote a positive professional attitude and appearance adhering to high standards of excellence

Exercise sound judgement and business acumen to make decisions that will improve results and hit goals within the company

Maintain company polices and industry mandated regulations

Communicate with the customer Account Managers to coordinate pricing and to discuss leads and quotes

Follow and enforce all safety guidelines and requirements including proper personal protective equipment for employees and visitors

Adhere to the CK Core Values through behavior and words

Other duties, as assigned, within the job classification and business

