Featured Job: Customer Service Rep for Nordstrom Rack

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Representative at the Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood Square. The posting says the job is a great fit for someone who is customer-obsessed and loves to solve problems.

A day in the life…

  • Assist customers with a variety of transactions through a seamless and friendly experience
  • Demonstrate expertise in all technologies used in the store environment
  • Inspire trust, teamwork and positive team relationships
  • Defuse customer situations and provide resolution in a timely and effective manner
  • Ensure the security and privacy of customer information through education, compliance and resolution of issues
  • Motivate and inspire others to adopt initiatives such as our Nordstrom Rewards program
  • The hours and schedule for this position will vary by week depending on business needs

You can learn more about the job posting for Nordstrom Rack here.

