Featured Job: Customer Service Rep for Nordstrom Rack

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Representative at the Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood Square. The posting says the job is a great fit for someone who is customer-obsessed and loves to solve problems.

A day in the life…

Assist customers with a variety of transactions through a seamless and friendly experience

Demonstrate expertise in all technologies used in the store environment

Inspire trust, teamwork and positive team relationships

Defuse customer situations and provide resolution in a timely and effective manner

Ensure the security and privacy of customer information through education, compliance and resolution of issues

Motivate and inspire others to adopt initiatives such as our Nordstrom Rewards program

The hours and schedule for this position will vary by week depending on business needs

You can learn more about the job posting for Nordstrom Rack here.