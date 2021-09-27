Featured Job: Customer Service Rep for Nordstrom Rack

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Representative at the Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood Square. The posting says the job is a great fit for someone who is customer-obsessed and loves to solve problems.
A day in the life…
- Assist customers with a variety of transactions through a seamless and friendly experience
- Demonstrate expertise in all technologies used in the store environment
- Inspire trust, teamwork and positive team relationships
- Defuse customer situations and provide resolution in a timely and effective manner
- Ensure the security and privacy of customer information through education, compliance and resolution of issues
- Motivate and inspire others to adopt initiatives such as our Nordstrom Rewards program
- The hours and schedule for this position will vary by week depending on business needs
You can learn more about the job posting for Nordstrom Rack here.