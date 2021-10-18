Featured job: Customer Service Rep with United Healthcare

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Representative with United Healthcare. The job is based out of its Maryland Heights location and there is an option to telecommute.
Responsibilities would include answering incoming phone calls from health care providers, focusing on resolving issues on the first call, delivering information and answering questions, as well as completing documentation necessary to track provider issues.
There is also a $1,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates. You can learn more about the role with United Healthcare here.