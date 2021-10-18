Featured job: Customer Service Rep with United Healthcare

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc’s Store in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With viral cases declining, consumers spending again and more businesses easing restrictions, America’s employers likely delivered another month of robust hiring in April, reinforcing the economy’s steady rebound from the pandemic recession. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Representative with United Healthcare. The job is based out of its Maryland Heights location and there is an option to telecommute.

Responsibilities would include answering incoming phone calls from health care providers, focusing on resolving issues on the first call, delivering information and answering questions, as well as completing documentation necessary to track provider issues.

There is also a $1,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates. You can learn more about the role with United Healthcare here.