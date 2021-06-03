Featured job: Customer Service Specialist with The Ink Spot

Today’s featured job is with the Ink Spot. The company is looking for a customer service specialist employee. The employee will be the main point of contact with our customers.
ESSENTIAL PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Evaluate job information for accurate pricing
- Last check of quality control for orders
- Send Square invoices, job completion emails, and set up deliveries
- Is responsible for keeping front counter area clean.
- Answers calls and routes to appropriate department
- Establish a good rapport with customers
