Featured job: Customer Service Specialist with The Ink Spot

Today’s featured job is with the Ink Spot. The company is looking for a customer service specialist employee. The employee will be the main point of contact with our customers.

ESSENTIAL PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Evaluate job information for accurate pricing

Last check of quality control for orders

Send Square invoices, job completion emails, and set up deliveries

Is responsible for keeping front counter area clean.

Answers calls and routes to appropriate department

Establish a good rapport with customers

You can learn more about this position with The Ink Spot here.