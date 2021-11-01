Featured Job: Dierbergs hiring day Nov. 4

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is sponsored by Dierbergs. The local grocer is holding a hiring day on November 4.

The hiring event will be from 1 pm to 6 pm and candidates can walk into any store to interview.

Dierbergs has seasonal and permanent, full-time and part-time jobs. New associates can count on flexible schedules, excellent benefits, pay for experience, and a 500 dollar hiring bonus for select positions.

You don’t need a resume or application for the hiring event. You can learn more information and find a list of locations by heading to Dierbergs.com/hiringday.