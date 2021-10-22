Featured Job: Family Care Specialist

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Family Care Specialist with Service Corporation International in Fairview Heights. In this role, you will serve client families by helping them make at need cemetery arrangements and selling pre-need arrangements.

The Family Care Specialist serves families by providing exemplary personalized service and plays an essential role in generating revenue for the cemetery as well as acting as the primary contact for families.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Holds self-accountable for prospecting a minimum of 1-2 hours each day

Obtains referrals from families served by the location

Networks and builds community and civic relationships

Explains and presents presentations to families served and referred families

Maintains and tracks activity levels to ensure productivity

You can learn more about the job for the Familly Care Specialist by going to SCI’s job posting.