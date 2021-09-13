Featured Job: FedEx Warehouse Package Handler

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Warehouse Package Handler with FedEx. The duties include loading, unloading, and sorting packages.

Shift lengths vary based on package volume with full-time employees working between 6 to 10 hours.

There is a generous paid-time-off program and even a tuition reimbursement program. There is also a flexible schedule that helps balance your work and personal life.

There is also a $50 bonus for work during the duration of a sort on Saturday or Sunday.

You can learn more about the job with FedEx here.