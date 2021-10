SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 15: Stacks of boxes holding cards and letters are seen at the U.S. Post Office sort center December 15, 2008 in San Francisco, California. On its busiest day of the year, the U.S. Postal Service is expecting to process and mail over one billion cards, letters and packages. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a mailroom service clerk at Securitas Critical Infrastructure Service (SCIS) in Hazelwood.

You will be responsible for sorting and delivering mail, preparing outgoing mail, works with internal and external customers and vendors, and more.

You can learn more about the job with SCIS here.