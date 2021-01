ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is with DaySpring Art and Education. The business is looking for music teachers to join its music department.

Dayspring is currently looking for a piano and saxaphone teacher. The post says a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in music is required but a masters is preferred.

The teachers must feel comfortable teaching in person with students and following all CDC and DaySpring COVID-19 guidelines.

You can learn more about the job with DaySpring here.