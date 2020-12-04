Featured Job: Personal Assistant for Henry Dunn Inc.

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is for a Personal Assistant position with Henry Dunn Inc. The job posting says the company is looking for a professional and busy entrepreneur who is looking for an energetic, polished and honest Personal Assistant.
The Personal Assistant’s primary responsibilities will include:
- Preparing and updating calendars, schedules, and to-do lists for the principal.
- Arrange appointments, conduct research, and maintain a master contact spreadsheet
- Plan events, arrange travel, and secure reservations and accommodations for the principal when they are traveling
- Assist with household management, including vendor management
- Run errands, purchase gifts
You can learn more about the position with Henry Dunn Inc. here.