Featured Job: Personal Assistant for Henry Dunn Inc.

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sign looking for workers, July 2020 (Nexstar)

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is for a Personal Assistant position with Henry Dunn Inc. The job posting says the company is looking for a professional and busy entrepreneur who is looking for an energetic, polished and honest Personal Assistant.

The Personal Assistant’s primary responsibilities will include:

  • Preparing and updating calendars, schedules, and to-do lists for the principal.
  • Arrange appointments, conduct research, and maintain a master contact spreadsheet
  • Plan events, arrange travel, and secure reservations and accommodations for the principal when they are traveling
  • Assist with household management, including vendor management
  • Run errands, purchase gifts

You can learn more about the position with Henry Dunn Inc. here.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News