Featured Job: Personal Assistant for Henry Dunn Inc.

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is for a Personal Assistant position with Henry Dunn Inc. The job posting says the company is looking for a professional and busy entrepreneur who is looking for an energetic, polished and honest Personal Assistant.

The Personal Assistant’s primary responsibilities will include:

Preparing and updating calendars, schedules, and to-do lists for the principal.

Arrange appointments, conduct research, and maintain a master contact spreadsheet

Plan events, arrange travel, and secure reservations and accommodations for the principal when they are traveling

Assist with household management, including vendor management

Run errands, purchase gifts

You can learn more about the position with Henry Dunn Inc. here.