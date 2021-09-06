Featured Job: Retention Specialist with VineBrook Homes

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Retention Specialist with VineBrook Homes. VineBrook Homes is an internally managed Midwest/Heartland-based real estate investing company.

The retention specialist is responsible for developing and enhancing relationships within our community, focused on renewing leases and driving rent growth.



The ideal candidate will have proven experience working with prospects or residents in a residential property management setting.

Responsibilities may include implementing and executing monthly renewal goals, conducting market surveys, conducting inspections of current resident homes, and participating and helping with resident activities or community events.