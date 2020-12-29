Featured job: Roofing salesperson job pays $65,000-$170,000

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Amp Restoration in Chesterfield is looking for a roofing salesperson. The position pays from $65,000 to $170,000 annually with a company car, phone, and medical benefits.

The job involves inspecting roofs, setting follow-up appointments, and meeting sales goals. They are looking for outgoing, deadline-orientated candidates. Gold star training is provided.

