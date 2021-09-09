Featured Job: Sales Agent with AAA

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Sales Agent with AAA. This job is open to talented sales professionals with the ambition, initiative, strong work ethic, career dedication, and winning attitude.
The job has a $100K plus earning potential, comprehensive benefits including a pension plan, and paid training.
Your success will require you to:
· Source, develop leads, prospect, and continually network
· Possess a competitive sales drive to meet and exceed monthly goals
· Be an effective communicator both written and verbal
· Provide excellent customer service and maintain retention
· Be self-motivated and fully committed to building a profitable business
Qualifications:
· Sales experience highly preferred
· Have computer experience and good organization skills
· High school diploma required, college degree preferred
· Successful completion of background check and drug screen
· Possess a valid driver’s license and an acceptable driving record
· Provide proof of automobile liability insurance at time of hire
Remarkable benefits:
• Health coverage for medical, dental, vision
• 401(K) saving plan with company match AND Pension
• Tuition assistance
• PTO for community volunteer programs
• Wellness program
• Employee discounts