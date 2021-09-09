Featured Job: Sales Agent with AAA

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Sales Agent with AAA. This job is open to talented sales professionals with the ambition, initiative, strong work ethic, career dedication, and winning attitude.

The job has a $100K plus earning potential, comprehensive benefits including a pension plan, and paid training.

Your success will require you to:

· Source, develop leads, prospect, and continually network

· Possess a competitive sales drive to meet and exceed monthly goals

· Be an effective communicator both written and verbal

· Provide excellent customer service and maintain retention

· Be self-motivated and fully committed to building a profitable business

Qualifications:

· Sales experience highly preferred

· Have computer experience and good organization skills

· High school diploma required, college degree preferred

· Successful completion of background check and drug screen

· Possess a valid driver’s license and an acceptable driving record

· Provide proof of automobile liability insurance at time of hire

Remarkable benefits:

• Health coverage for medical, dental, vision

• 401(K) saving plan with company match AND Pension

• Tuition assistance

• PTO for community volunteer programs

• Wellness program

• Employee discounts