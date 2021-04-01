Featured job: Sales Consultant CarMax

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Sales Consultant for CarMax. This is for the St. Peters location. You will be responsible to assist customers in finding a vehicle that meets their needs. You will also guide customers every step of the way from sale or appraisal, to test drives, and arranging financial applications.

Auto sales experience is not necessary and there will be paid training and a personal sales mentor who is dedicated to your ongoing development.

You can learn more about the Sales Consultant role on the CarMax website.