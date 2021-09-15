Featured Job: Sales Rep with iSee

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Sales Representative with iSee. The employee’s primary focus will be finding new customers and growing existing accounts.

The role will handle a wide range of responsibilities within the organization like inside sales, outside sales, and customer service.

No salary information was provided in the job post. You can get more information about the job with iSee here.

Minimum Qualifications

Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (the company will consider accommodations for disability- and religious-based reasons)

BA/BS degree or equivalent

2-5 years of work experience

Strong desire to work in a sales role with an emphasis on prospecting

Competitive personality with desire to move into a leadership role

Ability to travel as needed (up to 50%)

Preferred Experience

Previous experience in a sales related role with measurable results

Previous role/experience working with or within the Convenience, Grocery, or Large Format Channels

Previous experience using Salesforce

Previous role/experience working for or with global CPG firms

Previous role/experience working with creative agencies supporting global CPG firms

Ability to conduct business in Spanish