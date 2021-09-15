Featured Job: Sales Rep with iSee

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Sales Representative with iSee. The employee’s primary focus will be finding new customers and growing existing accounts.
The role will handle a wide range of responsibilities within the organization like inside sales, outside sales, and customer service.
No salary information was provided in the job post. You can get more information about the job with iSee here.
Minimum Qualifications
- Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (the company will consider accommodations for disability- and religious-based reasons)
- BA/BS degree or equivalent
- 2-5 years of work experience
- Strong desire to work in a sales role with an emphasis on prospecting
- Competitive personality with desire to move into a leadership role
- Ability to travel as needed (up to 50%)
Preferred Experience
- Previous experience in a sales related role with measurable results
- Previous role/experience working with or within the Convenience, Grocery, or Large Format Channels
- Previous experience using Salesforce
- Previous role/experience working for or with global CPG firms
- Previous role/experience working with creative agencies supporting global CPG firms
- Ability to conduct business in Spanish