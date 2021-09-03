Featured job: Sales supervisor at Kohl’s

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Sales Supervisor at Kohl’s in Manchester, Mo. This employee will help provide a rewarding shopping experience by driving merchandising and replenishment and sales floor operations.

ACCOUNTABILITIES

  • Executes workload and distributes tasks to support the customer experience
  • Serves as leader on duty to ensure a positive and compelling customer experience
  • Observes associate performance and provides feedback in partnership with Assistant Manager/Store Manager
  • Delivers the highest level of customer service supporting Kohl’s “Yes We Can” culture through effective problem solving
  • Trains associates on selling floor operations and best practices
  • Executes department and fitting room recovery and replenishment
  • Identifies merchandising opportunities to increase sales while improving operations
  • Ensures team merchandises fixtures and maintains non-promotional signs

QUALIFICATIONS

REQUIRED

  • Effective verbal and written communication skills
  •  Basic math and reading skills, legible handwriting and attention to detail
  • Basic computer skills
  • Ability to work as part of a team and interact effectively with others
  • Ability to lift 50 pounds on an occasional to frequent basis
     

PREFERRED

  • Prior experience in sales, customer service or other work with the public
  •  Prior experience working with a team

Check out the job listing for Kohl’s.

