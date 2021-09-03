Featured job: Sales supervisor at Kohl’s

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis area has come together to raise money for the family of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz. The Wentzville resident was among the 13 US service members killed last week in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

A small group of women wanted to donate to the Schmitz family after hearing about their tragic loss, and then one small act of kindness led to another and then another. Now, they are inviting anyone who would like to help and show respect for Schmitz, to come out for a Murph workout with all of the proceeds going to the family.