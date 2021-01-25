Featured Job: Service Support Representative

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– The Millennium Group is growing fast and is looking for a Service Support Representative to join its firm that is focused on print, mail, document scanning, and related office support for Fortune 500 companies.

The job responsibilities include providing excellent customer service via phone and email, maintaining data entry requirements, knowledge of Excel, assist with projects and other duties as warranted, and other responsibilities.

You can learn more about the job with the Millennium Group here.