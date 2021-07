ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is with ESS (Education Management and Staffing Soultions) for several substitute teachers and paraprofessionals. The jobs are in the St. Louis Public Schools, Riverview Gardens School District, and Ferguson-Florissant School District. There are also long-term positions available.

The substitute teacher salaries range from $93-$145/day. You can start an application by visiting ESS.com or contacting Terell Butler at 314-363-8889 or TButler@ess.com