Featured job: Tire & Battery Center Tech at Sam’s Club

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Tire & Battery Center Technician at the Sam’s Club in O’Fallon, Illinois.

In this role, you will work to provide safe and efficient service in both the sales and service areas of the department.

Be a Team Member : Collaborates with team members to fulfil sales and service requests; educating other associates on tools, tasks, resources and mentor new technicians; communicating and developing interpersonal skills for providing safe and efficient customer service.

Be an Expert : Demonstrates knowledge of safety and compliance protocols, tire and battery industry guidelines, service standards, equipment operations, TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring systems), product specifications, and seasonality; demonstrating knowledge of Point of Sale systems, phone, and in-person selling techniques.

Be a Techie : Leverages digital tools to plan for and drive sales, improve the service experience, and elevate associate engagement; utilizing hand held technology and systems to make immediate business decisions related to services, safety alerts, new product information, product application, and training; adapting to new tools and encouraging others to use them.

Be an Owner: Communicates equipment, tools and supplies needs to TBC Lead; tracking and monitoring returns and special orders; operating cash registers; processing transactions; working hands-on in the physical area; maintaining accurate inventory, audit, safety, and compliance standards; reporting TBC complaints, safety hazards, and problems with products, services, and work areas; completing paperwork, logs, and other required documentation; ensuring merchandise is packaged, labeled, and stored in accordance with company policies and procedures;; identifying member needs; assists members with purchasing decisions; and resolves issues and concerns.

Be a Talent Ambassador : Being a brand advocate by valuing the member's experience in the TBC area and modeling high quality service and products; developing, influencing and inspiring others for working in a style that is respectful, supportive and team oriented; understanding the roadblocks and assisting in training team members.

Complies with company policies, procedures, and standards of ethics and integrity by implementing related action plans; using the Open Door Policy; and applying these in executing business processes and practices.

Completes work assignments and priorities by using policies, data, and resources; collaborating with managers, co-workers, customers, and other business partners; identifying priorities, deadlines, and expectations; carrying out tasks; communicating progress and information; determining and recommending ways to address improvement opportunities; and adapting to and learning from change, difficulties, and feedback.

