FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Travel Customer Service Agent with NexRep. The post says you will be taking calls from customers of America’s leading online travel agency.

The post says these customers typically call to change travel plans, confirm or obtain their itinerary, request refunds, or report travel issues.

It is a remote, flexible opportunity. You will be an independent contractor. You can learn more about the role with Nexrep here.