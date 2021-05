A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter. The Atlanta company on Tuesday, April 27 posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Warehouse Worker/Package Handler for UPS in Earth City. The job is in a fast-paced environment where you will lift, lower, and slide packages up to 70 lbs. The job is for up to 20 hours per week and it is a seasonal role.

The job pays up to $20/hour and UPS will even offer tuition reimbursement with its educational assistance program.

You can learn more about this job position with UPS here.