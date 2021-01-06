Featured Job: Wisper Internet Customer Experience Representative

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MASCOUTAH, Ill.- Today’s featured job is with Wisper Internet in Mascoutah, Illinois. The internet service provider has offices in Illinois and Missouri.

The company says it is growing rapidly and needs employees for a customer service role.

The post says in this role you will be voice of Wisper. You will be entrusted with delivering the very best customer experience for our current customers and creating appeal for our potential customers.

You can learn more about the job with Wisper Internet here.