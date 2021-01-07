Featured jobs: Delivery driver for DoorDash

FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash is capping a year of explosive growth with an initial public offering, hoping to keep the momentum going even if demand for food delivery eases in a post-pandemic world. (AP Photo)

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is for a delivery driver with Door Dash. The post says as a Dasher, you can be your own boss, enjoy flexible hours, and earn as much as you want.

You do need to have your own mode of transportation and a smartphone.

Why deliver with DoorDash

Earn extra money for your goals: Achieve your short-term goals or long-term dreams by driving or biking with DoorDash.

Choose your own hours: Unlike full-time jobs or seasonal gigs, when and where you work is totally up to you.

Freedom to dash anywhere: Deliver near your home or in a city you're just visiting.

Easy to get started: Don't worry about car inspections or vehicle restrictions. Just sign up and receive everything you need to start earning.

Receive deliveries right away: Once approved, log on to the Dasher app to receive nearby orders immediately.

Know how much you'll make: Clear and concise pay model lets you know how much you will make before accepting any order.

You can learn how to apply for the job with DoorDash here.