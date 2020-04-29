Bailey’s Restaurants provide grocery boxes for furloughed employees and customers

ST. LOUIS – David Bailey and his wife Kara own eight popular restaurants and bars in the St. Louis area. You may have heard of Bailey’s Chocolate Bar, Bailey’s Range Burgers and Shakes, or their fan favorite that has two locations, Rooster’s.

When the pandemic hit, the Bailey’s had to close all of their restaurants and furlough around 285 employees. Now they are providing meals and grocery boxes for their furloughed employees and customers through delivery and curbside pick-up.

“The grocery boxes weren’t the first thing that we started doing. We started with meals for the staff that had been furloughed. We continue to do that, and the grocery boxes are just a way to continue that process,” said David Bailey.

Bailey said furloughing his employees was one of the hardest things he has ever had to do. The crew at Bailey’s Restaurants are like his family. Despite the bad news, his employees embraced him with love and reminded him that none of this was his fault.

The grocery boxes became an easy way to provide for those employees who lost their only source of income and help people in the community who can’t find what they need in the grocery stores.

“From a price standpoint they are ridiculously competitive with grocery stores,” said Bailey. “I think we are underselling ourselves at times, but we wanted to make sure that we’re giving people stuff that they really want and need. The biggest things that have been moving are the produce, the eggs, the milk. We recently added on flour and yeast.”

Everything in the grocery boxes are ordered fresh. Bailey says the order volume varies, but they are making anywhere between 25 to 60 boxes a day. They do delivery and pick-up every day of the week except for Sunday.

“I had a customer literally do a happy dance when I dropped off her produce box today. It’s been great. The people really seem to appreciate when we drop those off or when they’re able to have us walk them out and put them in their car for them,” said Bailey.

You can order any of the five grocery boxes on their website. You can also purchase boxes to donate to furloughed employees, frontline workers, or food banks in the community.