BELLEVILLE, IL – The St. Clair State’s Attorney’s Office has charged 29-year-old Kraig T. Appleton with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Kelli S. Farrell. The fatal shooting happened on April 20th in the 2900 block of Converse Avenue in East St. Louis.

Appleton is accused of shooting Farrell in the stomach, which caused her death.

Appleton is being help in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million-dollar bond.