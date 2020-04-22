Endangered Wolf Center is celebrating the birth of wolf pups

EUREKA, MO – There’s reason to celebrate in Eureka, Missouri at the Endangered Wolf Center.

They have reason to be excited at the Endangered Wolf Center, that’s because there’s a new litter of pups.

Not one but, four Mained wolves could be found Tuesday afternoon in Eureka, Missouri.

But the Mexican wolves were in their den, spending some family time.

“We’re really excited we have one litter on the ground right now. We’re not quite sure how many are in there. We think two but the camera can be a little fuzzy and it’s hard to count especially with Mom curled around them,” said Sarah Holaday, Lead Keeper Endangered Wolf Center.

The newborn pups arrived within the last two weeks.

Support staff at the Endangered Wolf Center do six, 12- and 16-week checks, allowing the litter to bond with mom and dad.

“There are less than 200 Mexican wolves left in the wild. There are less than 50 red wolves in the wild. So, this is a big deal. Every litter is important right now,” said Holaday.

Currently during the coronavirus pandemic they’re doing Facebook live feeds on Wednesday’s at noon with an educator and keeper answering questions, worldwide.

“Our animal ambassadors like the maned wolf behind me or the fennec fox or our snake and possum, we are taking them to people digitally. So, people can interact the non-profit organization, first founded by Marlon Perkins and his wife Carol in 1971 has a mission to protect Mexican wolves, red wolves, and other wild canid species,” said Mark Cross, Executive Director Endangered Wolf Center.

Another reason to celebrate at the Endangered Wolf Center, they are set to break ground in the very near future on a new veterinary and center.