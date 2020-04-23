House sanitation that kills COVID-19

Matt Walker is the President of Pure Pest and though he is always offered a sanitation service as part of his business, he is seeing a real increase in people wanting to disinfect their homes during the pandemic.

“A year ago, we were going to be doing a house a week and that’s after we trapped a skunk outside and today, we’re going to do about 30 homes and 8 businesses,” said Walker. That’s because of the type of spray he uses, “We use a product that’s called Nisus DSV, that stands for disinfect, sanitize, virucide and it kills 19 viruses and 31 types of bacteria and the one that kills CoV2 the technical term for coronavirus.”

Walker says the product is safe for people and pets and the process does not take long, saying the surfaces must remain wet for about seven to ten minutes and then everything must fully dry for about an hour. After that, it is safe to re-enter the home or business. And his business is up due to the coronavirus, but Walker says it is more about being there for people now and building relationships for later.

“Nobody wants another person to get coronavirus and everyone wants to ensure we keep our jobs and businesses running. to be able to help with that has been very gratifying.”

The average cost to treat a home is $250. Pure Pest is offering 10 percent discounts to anyone working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.