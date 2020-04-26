Illinois announces 2,119 new virus cases, 80 more deaths

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois health officials say the state has recorded 80 additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total for the disease caused by the coronvirus to 1,874. The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Saturday the state has more than 2,100 new cases, raising that number to more than 41,700. Forty-six of the new deaths occurred in Cook County. Department head Dr. Ngozi Ezike addressed myths and rumors surrounding the outbreak and purported remedies. She says that over the past two days a “significant number” of calls have come in to to the Illinois