Judge tosses Smollett’s malicious prosecution lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed actor Jussie Smollett’s malicious prosecution lawsuit against Chicago and several police officers. The former “Empire” actor said he was beaten in a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January 2019. Chicago police charged Smollett with making a false report, but those charges were subsequently dropped with little explanation from prosecutors. Chicago then sued Smollett to recover police overtime costs. Smollett countersued, calling himself the victim of a malicious prosecution. A special prosecutor then indicted Smollett on six charges, including lying to the police. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall ruled Wednesday that Smollett can’t bring a malicious prosecution claim until all proceedings against him have ended.