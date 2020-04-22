Local student journalist takes top national honor

ST. LOUIS – Across the country, thousands of high school journalists work on their craft every day. Hundreds submit their stories, videos, and portfolios to the Journalism Education Association national competition, and it paid off for a local student.

In February, Emily Hood, a senior at Francis Howell North High School, was named the 2020 Journalism Education Association (JEA) student journalist of the year for Missouri. This past weekend, she was honored as the 2020 “national” high school journalist of the year.

“It’s a big honor for me that they saw something in my work,” said Emily Hood.

Seniors put together an online portfolio and submit work from several categories.

Emily won a $3,000 scholarship as part of her recognition from the Journalism Education Association but says it was definitely a team effort.

“None of it would have been possible without my classmates and my teachers, so we say it’s not just an award for me it’s really an award for our entire program.”

Emily was supposed to receive her award at the national convention in Nashville, TN, but that event was canceled due to the stay at home orders.

Emily still does a weekly webcast for her high school and plans to attend Missouri University’s School of Journalism this fall.