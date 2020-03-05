Mantovani again running for St. Louis County executive; says business experience makes him uniquely qualified for job

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mark Mantovani is once again running to be St. Louis County executive and believes he should have been considered for the position when Steve Stenger resigned amidst a corruption probe.

Mantovani lost the 2018 election to Stenger by just a thousand votes. Former Councilman Sam Page was appointed Stenger’s successor as county executive.

“I believe our leadership has failed us in helping our community progress. And I feel a sense of responsibility,” Mantovani said. “I have kids and grandkids here and I don’t feel comfortable leaving the community in the condition it to the next generation.”

Mantovani says he’s the only person running who has been an executive, a successful CEO who has true experience in managing, delegating, and communicating with all facets of an operation.

“Our leaders today tend to get hung up in the weeds, you know? They get caught on whether inmates in jail should get iPads instead of our fundamental issues,” he said.

Mantovani says our county and region need to start implementing and executing innovative ideas and programs that have proved successful in other places that have similar issues to our region.

“If you look at how the region is growing our failing to grow, look at crime circumstances, amount of poverty and segregation, the economic development standpoint; we’re not doing well,” he said.

Mantovani has been a proponent of bringing the St. Louis city and county governments together but not in the same way as the Better Together plan. He says it’s about our entire region working as a team to take on Nashville, Indianapolis, and Kansas City.

“By bringing city as another municipality into St. Louis County without the county assuming any debt or without city government going away,” he said. “The city could become the largest city in St. Louis County and at least be on the same side of issues.”