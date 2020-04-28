Mayor’s line-up against County Executives move to not have oversight over federal money to battle coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County mayors from North and West County gathered together Monday to voice their opposition to a move on the St. Louis County Council.

The measure they are concerned about is County Executive Sam Page wanting to spend $173.4 million federal dollars earmarked for fighting the coronavirus without oversight by the council. The Republicans on the council are dead set against it but they’re not alone.

The mayors gathered today at Vinita Park City Hall in North County where Mayor James McGee has been railing against the action by the council and Sam Page.

Mayors told Fox 2’s Elliott Davis that it’s a bad idea not to have oversight of taxpayer’s money by the council that was elected to have a say on spending.

Mayor Bob Nation is a member of the Lafayette Mayors Association that represents about 10 West County municipalities.

Both he and Ellisville’s Mayor spoke out against the proposal.

But Sam Page says it’s not practical to come back to the County Council for okay on spending time and again in an emergency.

The measure is scheduled for a final vote at a council meeting Tuesday evening.