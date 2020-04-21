North County mayors frustrated over county’s response for African Americans amid COVID-19 crisis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The coronavirus task force set up by North County mayors says it’s seeing progress coping with the crisis, but not so much from St. Louis County government.

They say they’re dead set against giving County Executive Sam Page power over spending millions in federal dollars without council oversight.

The mayors say there has been some progress since they formed their coronavirus task force about two weeks ago. But not enough.

Elliott Davis, I met with 4 mayors on that North County Mayors Coronavirus Task Force Tuesday, which a part of the larger group of 24 north county municipalities.

On the positive side they say since they started their group, 3 new testing sites have been set up in north county.

But they stress that was all done by private companies. The county is still working to get the money appropriated to get its coronavirus response up and running for testing and other measures to help the community fight the disease.

To that end Sam Page wants authority to spend the $175 million in federal dollars to respond to the crisis without oversight from the council.

There’s an effort by Page’s Democratic allies to have the council give up that power.

The Republicans are adamantly against it.

They’re not alone. North County mayors have reservations too.

The county council is meeting tonight, but for now at least it doesn’t seem like Sam Page has the votes on the council to give him total authority over spending that $175 million with no council oversight.

The black mayors say the county still needs to address their concerns for more testing for senior citizens in North County.

So, a little improvement since the mayors group started, but they say it still has a long way to go.