Number of virus deaths climbs to nearly 2,000 in Illinois

The death toll of the coronavirus crisis inched closer to the 2,000 mark in Illinois, as state officials say that the virus had taken 59 more lives. Sunday’s announcement puts the number of people in Illinois killed by the virus at 1,933 and the 2,126 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois puts the state total at 43,903. The health department also says that there have been confirmed virus cases in 96 of the state’s 102 counties. At a news conference, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned people thinking of violating statewide social distancing requirements that they risk arrest if they do so.