Parents and high school grapple with several options for graduations

ST. LOUIS – Parents of high school seniors and their teenage children are wondering, what about this year’s graduation?

We have some of the possibilities being considered by both public and Catholic high schools.

The coronavirus has really thrown education for a loop.

It’s one of the biggest days in the life of a high school senior, and just as big for the student’s family.

The Catholic Archdiocese has nine high schools. One thing seems certain graduation probably won’t look like ceremonies from the past. Dr. Todd Sweda is the Superintendent for Secondary Education for the Archdiocese.

“We all wish we could participate and families and friends cheering everyone one but that’s just not going to happen,” said Dr. Todd Sweda is the Superintendent for Secondary Education for the Archdiocese.

Here are some options many high schools are considering.

Postpone the graduation until later this summer, safety rules surrounding the virus could change by them.

“We might be in a totally different situation with option a couple weeks from now that we haven’t thought of,” said Dr. Sweda.

Hold the graduation in a large building like Chaifetz Arena, all the students could come and social distance and their loved ones could tune in.

Aleta Harris is a Vice-President at Spot Content Studio. She said her company is offering to help schools.

“Do a livestream and the parents could watch and the kids actually get to walk across the stage and have their name and get the diploma that’s also and option were offering as well,” said Aleta Harris.

Spot is also offering schools a virtual graduation; the video would contain speeches from the key players as well as names and photos of all students.

Some school districts may announce their graduation plan as early as this week.

“It’s not going to be the traditional way of doing things,” said Dr. Sweda.

It’s not a decision being made lightly. It’s a milestone in the lives of seniors and behind the scenes educators have spent many hours meeting to decide what to do.