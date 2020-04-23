Police issue Endanger Missing Persons Advisory for woman in need of medical attention

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman who has a medical condition that needs immediate attention.

74-year-old Sandra Hight hasn’t been seen since 4:20 p.m. Wednesday (April 22nd) in Dardenne Prairie. She’s a white female, is 5 foot 1 inch tall, and weighs 164 pounds.

She’s believed to be driving a 1994 green Ford Ranger with the Missouri license plates 2MD-523. Police say she may be traveling to Florissant or Montgomery City.

If you have seen Ms. Hight, or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or call 636-949-3000.