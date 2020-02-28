Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more: Elections an impeachments

Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This episode takes its a peek into the past of the presidential election.   Plus, this Emmy award-winning series gives some insight into impeachment.   We get to see Abraham Lincoln's handwritten Gettysburg Address.   We will also travel West for a look inside two Presidential Libraries and to the South for a stop back in time.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News