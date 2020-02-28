ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This episode takes its a peek into the past of the presidential election. Plus, this Emmy award-winning series gives some insight into impeachment. We get to see Abraham Lincoln's handwritten Gettysburg Address. We will also travel West for a look inside two Presidential Libraries and to the South for a stop back in time.
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more: Elections an impeachments
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This episode takes its a peek into the past of the presidential election. Plus, this Emmy award-winning series gives some insight into impeachment. We get to see Abraham Lincoln's handwritten Gettysburg Address. We will also travel West for a look inside two Presidential Libraries and to the South for a stop back in time.