Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered an end to the death penalty for crimes committed by minors. That’s according to a statement Sunday by a top official. The decision comes on the heels of another ordering judges to end the practice of flogging, instead substituting jail time, fines or community service. The end of flogging brought to a close one of the kingdom’s most controversial forms of public punishment. The kingdom has for decades embraced a rigid and conservative interpretation of Islam, known as Wahhabism, which many in the country still closely adhere to.