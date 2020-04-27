Some Franklin County businesses reopen with COVID-19 precautions

UNION, MO – Franklin County is one of the first areas to begin re-opening businesses after their commissioner’s order expired this past Friday.



Fox 2 followed up to see how business was looking on the second day of more options being opened to the public.

This was a controversial decision for the county. Some people were ready to get back to business and others thought it was too soon.

The businesses still must keep occupancy down to ten at a time and follow social distancing rules.

Going on two days now, Franklin County businesses forced to close their doors have eased back into business.

“It’s been very, very surreal for us,” said Edwin Van Weelden, Owner of Anytime Fitness in Union.

Van Weelden, a new business owner, says some of his regular bench pressers at Anytime Fitness filed in for a soft opening.

“Surprisingly, we had people kind of trickling in at midnight,” said Van Weelden.

Though commissioner’s orders expired, the Missouri governor’s guidelines are still in effect through May third.

“I had a lot of feedback from my members of how desperate they felt not having the gym,” said Van Weelden.

The crowds, however, did not flock to the other establishments with the greenlight to open.

Movie theatres, bowling alleys, and the skating rink in Union were still closed with empty parking lots.

Fox 2 made calls to ask when they might be back in business. We received no answers.

Two women visiting a tanning salon for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic talked about getting back to normalcy.

“They have taken a detrimental hit, so it’s nice to see everything open up starting to flourish again,” said Lindsey Jett.

“I think there will be hesitation from the community,” said Amy Jett. “I think the community is scared, but they have to realize if they take their precautionary measures, they’ll be safe and protected going back on to the public.”

Van Weelden says the woes following the deadly virus have brought entrepreneurs together.

“I definitely think I’m going to be looking at them differently because we’ve all been in the same boat here…the same struggle,” said Van Weelden.

While some businesses must gauge if consumer comfort is up to par or if running their business with limitations is worth it, Van Weelden says support for small businesses is crucial in all communities.

“You need to back your communities up because we’re going to need it if you want us to stick around…you’re going to have to be there to support it,” said Van Weelden.