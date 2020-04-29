Strong storms roll across Metro Area

ST. LOUIS – Strong storms rolled through the St. Louis metro area Tuesday night. The storm front that moved across the area packed wind gust of up to 55 mph, heavy rain, and hail in parts of the viewing area.

In south St. Louis the roof of a row house was ripped off tossed into the street, where it damaged a vehicle.

