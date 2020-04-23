Summer days camp, public swimming pools, and coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – Parents who rely on summer day camps and public pools to educate and entertain their children could be out of luck this summer.

Blame the coronavirus.

There are 24 branches of the YMCA in the St. Louis area on both sides of the river. Laurie McTearnen is a YMCA vice-president. She oversees day camps.

“We’ve had some calls from parents saying please tell me you’re going to have summer camp I need to get my kids out of the house,” said Laurie McTearnen, YMCA, Vice President.

Every summer the Y’s day camps keep 10,000 youngsters in the metro area entertained. They’ve been registering kids for this summer with safety being the number one priority.

“Everything is kind of moving chess game right now we want to offer great summer opportunities but the Y, it may look a little different this summer.”

The look will depend on C.D.C. and health guidelines. If they can’t open children will be sad and parents unhappy. One parent said, “Less free time to do some things they need to get done.”

St. Louis City swimming pools won’t be filling up with water until they get the okay. They’ve suspended summer programs registration.

The Lindbergh School District summer camp is registering families to get a number of participants if they are allowed to operate.

County park officials said if you see pools like this one being filled with water it’s likely the place will open for business about two weeks later. If it remains empty, “Definitely going to be rough we go swimming all the time it’s really the only recreational activity we do during the summer,” said Lara DeCarlo, parent.

Folks may get their own pool.

“We’re talking about possibly putting one in the backyard if they do not open,” said Chris Hansen.

The Y spokeswoman said they held virtual day camp today. She says it was really neat, still she knows kids like to be outside in the summer.

You should register your child for day camp at your favorite place, get on the list in case the organization opens up.