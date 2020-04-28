Suspect arrested in connection to fire at Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – The Cape Girardeau Police Department Monday (April 27th) night announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a fire at the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau.

Police say, Nicholas J. Proffitt, 42, was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the police department on a no-bond warrant.

He has been charged with burglary, arson, felony property damage which has been enhanced due to the suspect knowingly motivated to do so by reason of the religion of the centers worshippers.