St. Louis Teacher Wins $500 For Putting Students First

Tools for Teachers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A teacher from the St. Louis Public Schools district has won $500 for the commitment she shows to her students.

Ms. Nina Harris, a former veteran and current 5th-grade teacher at Lexington Elementary School, has won KPLR 11’s Tools For Teachers award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet for the level of care she offers students both inside and outside the classroom. Harris’s friend, Brenda Mahr, said she deserved the award for a number of different reasons: working late into the evening, tutoring on weekends, collecting donations for her classroom and empowering parents to play an active role in their child’s education were just a few.

“Her kids come first!” Mahr wrote in her Tools For Teachers nomination. “It is not unusual to call her at 6:00, 7:00 or 8:00 at night and find her still in the classroom working on a project to help motivate her kids the next day.”

Harris joined KPLR 11 for a Skype interview Monday, April 27, 2020 so that she could be recognized for the award.

If you would like to nominate a local teacher for our Tools For Teachers award, click here.

