Video shows south city hit and run suspect hitting bicyclist

ST. LOUIS – A bicyclist recovers from injuries, and a hit and run suspect is on the loose. It happened in south St. Louis where a camera was rolling during the whole incident.

The owner of the camera did not want to go on camera, but he says the victim was blacked out for a long time before he even realized he was hit.

Now the video is going around in hopes of finding that driver.

In the video, the car zooms down an alleyway, runs the stop sign, hits the victim, and pauses just briefly before speeding off.

It happened in the Bevo neighborhood on Ulena Avenue and Eichelberger Street just after 10 Wednesday morning.

“The dude that did it is a reckless driver. He should’ve stopped and made sure the guy was all right,” said Deshawn Hess, a resident of the neighborhood.

Witnesses say the victim, fortunately, had on a helmet.

His face was bleeding and legs were swollen as he came into consciousness.

The only description police have is the car was a dark-colored sedan. Residents say speeding is a problem here.

“People speed down here all the time,” said Hess.

The stop sign is also off to the side of the street. Residents say there might be solutions.

“Maybe if they threw some of those speed bumps in the neighborhood, that may have helped…if they were down this street.”

If you have any information that could help solve this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.