Weather Kid of the Week: Jacob Sinople

ST. LOUIS - Jacob Sinople is a fifth-grader at Lakeview Elementary in Wentzville. According to his mother, Jacob is always watching the weather. He know what the cloud formations are. We know he will someday have a job dealing with the weather. Jacob Sinopole is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Nominate a kid
John Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week will allow your child to share their love of the weather with John. Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week is open to kids between the ages of 8-13.