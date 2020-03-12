Weather Kid of the Week: Wright Jackson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wright Jackson is a third-grader at Immanuel Lutheran in St. Charles, Missouri. According to his mother, Wright loves to learn about science, especially clouds and tornados. He loves helping people and thinks it would be neat to be able to help them prepare for their day by informing them about the weather. He is fascinated by technology and likes to entertain. Wright Jackson is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.