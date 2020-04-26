Webster Groves man taken into custody for murder

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 21-year-old Ryne A. Dobson with second-degree murder. The charge comes after his arrest early Saturday morning just before 1:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Newport Avenue after Webster Groves police officers were called to a residence for domestic violence in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the deceased body of a victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The suspect, Ryne Dobson was taken into custody at the scene.

He’s currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $1 million-dollar bond.