While some cities are seeing a drop-in homicide during the pandemic, St. Louis numbers are rising

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 investigator Elliott Davis sits down with a top St. Louis police commander to talk about why murders in this city are still stubbornly high.

Other cities are getting a break on homicides with the new measures put in place to fight the coronavirus crisis like stay at home orders.

Miami for example hasn’t had a murder in 7 weeks.

Nothing like that for St. Louis where murders are up 23 percent from a year ago.

Lt. Colonel Ronnie Robinson of the St. Louis police department says not much has changed in this city and that this trend of high homicides has been around for the last 3 or 4 years.

He says it shows that the criminals don’t care about anything or anyone else not even when we’re in the midst of a pandemic.

Right now, the police department is using what’s called Chief Hayden’s Rectangle.

Resources are poured into those areas with the most homicides.

But is that strategy working?

Last year the city had 194 homicides which were a dozen more than the year before, and this year we have 48 murders versus 38 a year ago. The Lt. Col. Robinson told Elliott Davis that police were doing their best to change that grim picture.