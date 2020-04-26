With graduations being canceled or postponed, parent’s drop-off gifts to over 300 seniors

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – Graduating high school is a moment every senior works towards.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic many may not have the chance to walk across the stage.

High schools and college graduations across the county have been cancelled or postponed.

A group of Webster Groves parents wanted to do something about it, so they hosted a parade while practicing social distancing everyone stayed in their cars.

Celebrating a milestone of Webster Groves High School graduating seniors for the class of 2020.

Organizers say while it’s not a replacement of their graduation or walking across the stage, something students dream of, the parents wanted to do something special to lift their spirits during a tough time.

A caravan of decorated cars over a three-day period made stops dropping off gift bags to 300 hundred seniors.